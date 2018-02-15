Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 23 points in 27 minutes
Kuzma registered 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes Wednesday in Los Angeles' loss to New Orleans.
The rookie forward has proven he can score, although efficiency isn't exactly his strength. Kuzma is shooting 41.3-percent from the field since January 1st, and his three-point shooting has fallen below league-average after shooting 31.3-percent from deep over that span. Kuzma should benefit from the upcoming break as he works on getting back on the right track for the remainder of the season.
