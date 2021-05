Kuzma delivered 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.

Kuzma bounced back from an ugly performance on Friday (two points across 22 minutes) and posted his third game with at least 20 points since the beginning of April. Kuzma's minutes will probably vary but even if he comes off the bench, he gets enough minutes and a big-enough role to remain relevant across most fantasy formats.