Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 27 points Friday
Kuzma finished with 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 133-120 loss to the Spurs.
Kuzma dropped 27 points in Friday's loss to the Spurs, his highest points total since the third game of the season. He has now scored in double-digits in seven consecutive games and is flourishing next to LeBron James. There were some questions coming into the season around the fit of the new look Lakers team but Kuzma has managed to expand on his impressive rookie season and should be rostered everywhere.
