Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 32 points in Thursday's win

Kuzma collected 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime win against the Thunder.

Kuzma was spectacular, contributing in every category except blocks while scoring 30-plus points for the fifth time this season. Moreover, he matched his career high in steals, and continues to keep the team afloat in the absence of LeBron James (groin). With James sidelined through Monday, Kuzma will remain the go-to offensive option for at least two more tilts.