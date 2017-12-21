Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 38 points in 40 minutes
Kuzma registered 38 points (12-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one block across 40 minutes Wednesday in Los Angeles's win over Houston.
Kuzma took the reigns of the Lakers frontcourt with Brook Lopez (ankle) out for the next three weeks to the tune of 38 points, a career-high for the young Laker. He has connected on 40.5-percent of his three-point attempts on the season, a number that bodes well for the Lakers and fantasy owners alike. From a fantasy perspective, Kuzma's value has been on a steady climb all season. Opportunities have been frequent, and Kuzma isn't shying away. By the time Lopez returns, Kuzma could quickly establish himself as a surefire starter.
