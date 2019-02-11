Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 39 points in Sunday's loss
Kuzma collected 39 points (14-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.
Kuzma exploded offensively in this one, pouring in 23 points in the first quarter alone. He appears to have gotten himself out of the recent funk he was in, and Kuzma is likely to continue operating as the team's second-best scoring option behind LeBron James.
