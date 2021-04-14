Kuzma scored 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with four rebounds and one assist in a 101-93 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Kuzma scored 20-plus points for the second time this month thanks to a slightly more efficient night from distance. The forward is getting plenty of opportunities to score, averaging 13.5 attempts per game over his last four contests, but he is shooting just 31.5 percent from the field and 22.5 percent from three over that span. Kuzma should continue to be one of the Lakers' top scoring options for as long as LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain out of the lineup.