Kuzma had just eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to Orlando.

Kuzma has now scored in single-digits in back-to-back games while failing to add any assists and just one steal. Kuzma is generally a solid source of points and three's but on nights his shot isn't falling, he can be more of a fantasy liability. He is a low-end standard league guy with a limited fantasy skillset.