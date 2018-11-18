Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores just eight points in loss
Kuzma had just eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to Orlando.
Kuzma has now scored in single-digits in back-to-back games while failing to add any assists and just one steal. Kuzma is generally a solid source of points and three's but on nights his shot isn't falling, he can be more of a fantasy liability. He is a low-end standard league guy with a limited fantasy skillset.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Solid on boards in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Gets hot from long range in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high scoring total in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will start Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another productive spot start•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.