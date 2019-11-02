Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores nine points in debut
Kuzma tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 119-110 victory over Dallas.
Kuzma made his season debut for the Lakers on Friday, ending with nine points in 19 minutes. He was on a strict minutes restriction which explains the reduced minutes. Kuzma is coming off a great season but is likely to find it hard to replicate those numbers with the addition of talent around him. He is still fine to roster in 12-team leagues but is typically going to provide points alone in 9-category leagues.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: On minutes restriction Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will make season debut Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expected to practice in G League•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Could return during road trip•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Without firm timetable•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Trending in right direction•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.