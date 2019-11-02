Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores nine points in debut

Kuzma tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 119-110 victory over Dallas.

Kuzma made his season debut for the Lakers on Friday, ending with nine points in 19 minutes. He was on a strict minutes restriction which explains the reduced minutes. Kuzma is coming off a great season but is likely to find it hard to replicate those numbers with the addition of talent around him. He is still fine to roster in 12-team leagues but is typically going to provide points alone in 9-category leagues.