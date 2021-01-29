Kuzma registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

Kuzma took full advantage of his spot start in place of Anthony Davis (quad) en route to posting his best scoring output of the season. Kuzma has reached the 20-point mark just twice in the current campaign, and his value moving forward will rely heavily on his role -- if he remains in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup at Boston, then he could be an intriguing waiver pick-up in most formats due to his expanded role. Otherwise, he might not have a lot of upside -- especially since he's averaging just 9.4 points per game in 15 January appearances (four starts).