Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores season-high 25 points
Kuzma had 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.
Kuzma was dealing with an ankle injury prior to this contest, but he showed no effects from the injury as he posted his best scoring output of the season. He has looked excellent coming off the bench in his last two outings following a five-game absence, and he could be in line for an increase on his playing time sooner than later. At the very least, he remains very productive coming off the bench for the slumping Lakers.
