Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores season-high 26 points

Kuzma ended with 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Mavericks.

Kuzma entered the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (back) ruled out as expected. The promotion allowed Kuzma to play at least 30 minutes for just the third time this season. He managed a season-high 26 points in what could be one of his better performances this season. The scoring was nice; however, he barely shot 40 percent from the floor and added nothing on the defensive end. This would be the time to try and sell-high on Kuzma, although any savvy manager is going to be aware of the circumstances.