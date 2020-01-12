Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores season-high 36 points

Kuzma had 36 points (15-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 win against the Thunder.

With star teammate Anthony Davis out (back), the 24-year-old earned his third starting nod of the season. Kuzma delivered in spades, beginning 5-of-5 for 14 points before finishing the first half with 23 and the game with 36, a scoring tally he hadn't produced since Feb. 10 last year. In three starts, the third-year forward averages an incredible 28 points under 53.4 percent from the field, suggesting he may continue to benefit on the court should Davis remain sidelined.