Kuzma recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steaks and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Rockets.

With LeBron James (groin) and Alex Caruso (neck) inactive, the Lakers stitched a lineup together from an already-thin roster. Kuzma played well with his starting opportunity, but there's obvious concern about the team's well-being as a whole. Out of 22 teams in the bubble, they rank dead-last in offensive efficiency and have only won one game in Orlando. Rumors are circulating about James and Davis' reduced usage in the upcoming seeding games, and that makes Kuzma an intriguing DFS option until the playoffs begin.