Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores team-high 22 points
Kuzma scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 loss to Houston.
In addition to scoring a team-high 22 points from the bench, Kuzma collected his seventh double-double by tallying 12 rebounds. In his second game back since returning from back spasms, the rookie guard appeared to be back on track on Sunday. Averaging 16.7 points, Kuzma has scored at least 10 points in 20-of-22 games. He will look to build upon Sunday's performance when the Lakers travel to Philadelphia on Thursday.
