Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores team-high 25 in Monday's OT loss
Kuzma scored 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in 40 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-114 overtime loss to the Warriors.
He continues to have a strong December, and Kuzma is now averaging 16.3 points, 8.1 boards, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks in seven games on the month. Despite his role on the second unit, the rookie is seeing a starter's workload and averaging 29.6 minutes during that stretch, and while his occasional clunkers give him additional risk in DFS, Kuzma's value in season-long leagues is only rising.
