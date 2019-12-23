Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores well in return
Kuzma (ankle) put up 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 128-104 loss to the Nuggets.
While returning from a five-game absence due to the ankle injury, Kuzma was on a minutes restriction, but he's unlikely to see his playing time expand much from this level if LeBron James (ribs) and Anthony Davis (knee) aren't forced to miss any additional time with their own injuries. Kuzma can still have some appeal in deeper formats as a points and three-pointers streamer, but contrary to the production he delivered Sunday, fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him in the defensive categories. He's averaging just 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game over 21 appearances this season.
