Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scoring goes missing in loss
Kuzma ended with just four points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to Orlando.
Kuzma struggled for the second straight game, managing just four points. The seven assists were a welcome surprise, especially given his previous season-high was just two. Despite the fact Anthony Davis (back) has missed the last week of action, Kuzma is still outside the top-150 in standard formats. Kuzma could have some short-term value as long as Davis remains on the sidelines but even that is only if you need points and threes.
