Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scoring threat off bench
Kuzma had 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 128-120 win at Portland.
Kuzma was dealing with an ankle injury, but that didn't stop him from posting his second-best scoring output of the season. The power forward has looked quite good since returning from a five-game absence, and he is currently averaging 21.7 points while shooting 49.0 percent from the field over his last three games. He is not expected to become a starter any time soon, but Kuzma should remain productive off the bench Sunday against the Mavericks.
