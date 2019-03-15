Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scoring woes in loss

Kuzma totaled just seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Kuzma had a dreadful shooting night en route to his lowest point total since Jan. 2 though his rebounds and assists helped to offset the lack of production in the scoring department. Kuzma is averaging a solid 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, and he'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Knicks.