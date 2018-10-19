Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scuffles with shot in opener
Kuzma contributed 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Kuzma couldn't quite get his shot to fall consistently, but his typically aggressive style led to him continuing to put the ball up enough to generate a solid stat line. The dynamic second-year player headed back to the second unit upon LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles, but that role should keep Kuzma about as busy as it did Thursday on the majority of nights during the season. He'll look to sharpen up his shot in early-season showdown with the Rockets on Saturday night.
