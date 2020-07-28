Kuzma was a full participant in Tuesday's practice after sitting out Monday's exhibition win over the Wizards with an ankle injury, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma's return to full activity suggests that his injury is minor, and the Lakers' decision to hold him out Monday was precautionary. Expect Kuzma to be ready to fill his normal role as the first forward off the bench Thursday, when the Lakers resume their regular season with a seeding game versus the Clippers.