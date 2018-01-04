Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Shakes off quad injury, scores 18 points
Kuzma (quadriceps) started at power forward and generated a team-high 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added three rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.
After aggravating his sore right quadriceps in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves and playing just 18 minutes, Kuzma was uncertain to suit up heading into Wednesday, but the Lakers ultimately signed off on the rookie's return to action. Lakers head coach Luke Walton suggested that Kuzma's minutes would be limited during the contest, but the forward ended up seeing a relatively normal total after factoring in the blowout nature of the contest. Kuzma looks like he'll enter Friday's game against the Hornets without any restrictions.
