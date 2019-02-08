Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Sharp from distance in win
Kuzma put up 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.
One of several players rumored to be involved in a potential trade to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis, Kuzma ultimately stayed put after Thursday's deadline passed. After a string of poor shooting outings, Kuzma bounced back nicely Thursday, but his production still figures to be somewhat volatile from game to game while he sacrifices some usage to a now-healthy LeBron James.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...