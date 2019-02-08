Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Sharp from distance in win

Kuzma put up 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.

One of several players rumored to be involved in a potential trade to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis, Kuzma ultimately stayed put after Thursday's deadline passed. After a string of poor shooting outings, Kuzma bounced back nicely Thursday, but his production still figures to be somewhat volatile from game to game while he sacrifices some usage to a now-healthy LeBron James.