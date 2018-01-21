Kuzma will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

The Lakers went with a smaller starting five on Friday vs. the Knicks, starting Kuzma and Julius Randle at power forward and center, respectively. However, they'll go back to their typical big unit, with Randle and Brook Lopez in the top unit, while Kuzma comes off the bench. Kuzma could see a few less minutes with the demotion, though he's still a big part of the Lakers' regular rotation. Over the last five games, Kuzma has averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.0 minutes.