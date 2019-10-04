Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Shooting off two feet
Kuzma (foot) has progressed to shooting off both feet, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kuzma, who is dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot, is showing signs of improvement. Still, he's expected to be sidelined until mid-October, and it's possible he will miss the start of the regular season.
