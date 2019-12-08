Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Should play Sunday

Kuzma (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kuzma has been nursing the mild left ankle sprain since the end of November but has yet to miss a game due to the injury. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.9 minutes and should once again be a key contributor off the bench Sunday for the Lakers.