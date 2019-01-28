Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Sit outs practice Monday
Kuzma (hip) did not practice Monday and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Kuzma has been bothered by a sore hip for the last few games, and the ailment kept him out of Sunday night's win over the Suns. Prior to that, Kuzma played 33 and 28 minutes, respectively, in losses to Golden State and Minnesota, and he went a combined 11-of-30 from the floor in those contests. Coach Luke Walton said Monday that he's hopeful both Kuzma and Josh Hart (knee) will be available Tuesday, but we'll likely have to wait until shootaround in the morning for a further update.
