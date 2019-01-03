Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Slated for MRI

Kuzma is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday as the Lakers look to determine the extent of the lower-back injury he sustained in Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Thunder, the Associated Press reports.

Kuzma missed the entire second half with what the Lakers labeled as a lower-back bruise, finishing the night with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes. Once the results of the MRI are read, the Lakers should have a better idea regarding Kuzma's availability for Friday's game against the Knicks and beyond. If both of Kuzma and LeBron James (groin) miss additional time, one of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Lance Stephenson could enter the starting five on the wing while Brandon Ingram would presumably shift over to power forward.