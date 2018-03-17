Kuzma (ankle) went for 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.

The rookie returned after a one-game absence, and although his usage was a bit lower than it had been over the two games prior to the injury, he still managed a solid line overall. Kuzma continues to run with the first unit in place of Brandon Ingram (groin), which has helped him to seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open March. Ingram has progressed to a day-to-day designation, however, so Kuzma's starting tenure could be nearing its end.