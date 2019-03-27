Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Solid line despite shooting issues

Kuzma managed 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 124-106 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Kuzma was far from efficient overall, but his final line was serviceable with the help of his one three-point shot and a perfect night from the free-throw line. The 23-year-old has actually been scuffling from the field of late, as he's now shot Tuesday's 33.3 percent or worse in three of the last four games. However, Kuzma's aggressive nature -- he's taken no fewer than 14 shot attempts in six straight -- continues to help him turn in strong scoring contributions nearly every time he takes the floor.