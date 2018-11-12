Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Solid on boards in win
Kuzma supplied 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Kuzma couldn't quite drain a shot attempt in the closing seconds that would have given the Lakers a lead, but LeBron James was there to rebound and dunk it in for what would turn out to be the game-winning bucket. That misfire aside, it was another strong effort for Kuzma, who's shooting an even 50.0 percent over his first five November games and has scored between 18 and 24 points in three of his last four contests. The 23-year-old was particularly active on the boards Sunday as well, with his rebounding total equaling a season high.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Gets hot from long range in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high scoring total in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will start Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another productive spot start•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ties for game-high scoring total in OT loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country