Kuzma supplied 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Kuzma couldn't quite drain a shot attempt in the closing seconds that would have given the Lakers a lead, but LeBron James was there to rebound and dunk it in for what would turn out to be the game-winning bucket. That misfire aside, it was another strong effort for Kuzma, who's shooting an even 50.0 percent over his first five November games and has scored between 18 and 24 points in three of his last four contests. The 23-year-old was particularly active on the boards Sunday as well, with his rebounding total equaling a season high.