Kuzma (quad) will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Kuzma was considered to be more on the probable side of his questionable designation heading into Friday evening, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. Look for the rookie, who is averaging an impressive 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over his last eight games, to take on his usual workload.