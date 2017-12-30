Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Starting Friday
Kuzma (quad) will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Kuzma was considered to be more on the probable side of his questionable designation heading into Friday evening, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. Look for the rookie, who is averaging an impressive 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over his last eight games, to take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expected to play Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Game-time call Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Endures rough shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pours in game-high 31 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cools off with 18 in loss•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...