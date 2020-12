Kuzma will get the start in place of Anthony Davis (calf) on Sunday against Minnesota, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

With Davis sidelined, Kuzma will move into the lineup at power forward, while Marc Gasol starts at center and LeBron James gets the nod at the three. Kuzma is off to strong start to the season, and he's coming off of a 28-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-steal effort in Friday's win over Dallas.