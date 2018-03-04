Kuzma will start in place of the injured Brandon Ingram (hip) on Saturday against the Spurs, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma will step into the starting lineup at small forward with Ingram unavailable due to a hip injury. In 21 starts this season, the rookie is averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 35.4 minutes per game.