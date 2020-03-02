Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Starting in place of injured Davis

Kuzma will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans in place of Anthony Davis (knee), Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

With Davis nursing a sore knee, Kuzma will move into the lineup at power forward alongside JaVale McGee. It'll mark Kuzma's first start since Jan. 18 against Houston, when he had 23 points and eight boards in 37 minutes. In Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, Kuzma went for 10 points and five boards in 26 minutes off the bench.