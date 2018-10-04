Kuzma will start during Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Rajon Rondo (rest) and Lonzo Ball (knee) out, coach Luke Walton is sliding Brandon Ingram down to point guard, opening up a forward slot for Kuzma. Through two preseason contests, Kuzma has averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.6 minutes.