Kuzma will start during Friday's preseason game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With a myriad of Lakers players out either due to injury or rest, Kuzma will be inserted into the starting five and have a chance to play big minutes. In five exhibitions, Kuzma has averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.1 minutes.