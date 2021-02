Kuzma will start in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Anthony Davis nursing a sore Achilles, Kuzma will step into the starting lineup at the four spot for the Lakers. Kuzma has been productive as of late, most recently posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Thunder. He should see plenty of playing time again tonight with Davis out.