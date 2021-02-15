Kuzma recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 122-105 loss to the Nuggets.

With Anthony Davis (Achilles) exiting in the second quarter and missing the remainder of the game, Kuzma helped fill the void as the No. 2 scoring option behind LeBron James. Davis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and in the likely event he's forced to miss time, Kuzma should see a short-term boost in fantasy value regardless of whether he draws into the starting five or not. During Davis' recent two-game absence on account of the same Achilles' tendon injury, Kuzma nearly averaged a double-double (13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds).