Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Steps up production again in loss

Kuzma offered 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

For the second consecutive game, Kuzma stepped up his contributions in the absence of LeBron James (groin). The second-year pro has taken a whopping 45 shot attempts over the last two contests, although he's drained just two of 15 tries from three-point range during that span. However Kuzma is certainly rewarding fantasy owners with enhanced across-the board production in James' absence, and that figures to persist as long as the latter remains sidelined.