Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Strong performance as starter
Kuzma had 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.
Kuzma has started five straight games, and he has scored at least 20 points thrice during that stretch. The third-year forward will remain as a starter as long as Anthony Davis remains sidelined with a back injury, and that should represent a considerable uptick in both his playing time and overall production.
