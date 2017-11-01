Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Strong showing despite hip ailment
Kuzma (hip) posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.
Kuzma seemed to manage his hip contusion just fine, providing the second-highest scoring total for the Lakers on the night and bouncing back from what was only his second single-digit scoring effort of the season last Saturday against the Jazz. The rookie has been as good as advertised while providing significant scoring punch off the second unit, and Tuesday's effort included a career high in made three-pointers. Kuzma's playing time has seen a drop in the last two games after three straight outings with at least 30 minutes, but his secure rotation role and ability to stuff the stat sheet keeps his fantasy prospects high.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-double off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 20 off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot in preseason finale•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...