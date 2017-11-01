Kuzma (hip) posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.

Kuzma seemed to manage his hip contusion just fine, providing the second-highest scoring total for the Lakers on the night and bouncing back from what was only his second single-digit scoring effort of the season last Saturday against the Jazz. The rookie has been as good as advertised while providing significant scoring punch off the second unit, and Tuesday's effort included a career high in made three-pointers. Kuzma's playing time has seen a drop in the last two games after three straight outings with at least 30 minutes, but his secure rotation role and ability to stuff the stat sheet keeps his fantasy prospects high.