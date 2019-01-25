Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles after early injury
Kuzma mustered 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Kuzma reportedly dealt with a sore hip for the majority of the contest stemming from a fall on his first shot attempt, which seemed to affect his performance the rest of the way. It was actually the second straight sub-par performance for the second-year pro, who's just 11-for-30 from the field in his last two games, including 0-for-9 from three-point range. Kuzma had back-to-back 32-point efforts prior to his current slump, however, so the talent for a bounce-back is naturally there. The 23-year-old reported after the game that he expects to be ready to play in the Lakers' next contest Sunday versus the Suns after a couple of days of treatment.
