Kuzma posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Suns.

So far in this Suns series, Kuzma has been very unproductive. The 25-year-old had a decent defensive performance in game two as he logged a steal and a block, but he has yet to do pretty much anything offensively. The forward had a productive regular season, averaging 12.9 points per game however he's only scored two points this postseason while making only one of his six shot attempts.