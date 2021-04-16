Kuzma notched 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Celtics.

Kuzma was coming off a 24-point effort against the Hornets the last time out, but he struggled from the field once again and has now failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last five outings, despite logging at least 30 minutes per game on a regular basis. Kuzma has been trending in the wrong direction and is averaging just 13.0 points per game while shooting a meager 32.4 percent from the field and a 23.8 percent from three-point range during that aforementioned five-game span.