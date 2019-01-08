Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles from field in return

Kuzma (back) logged 37 minutes and finished with 13 points (4-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists Monday in the Lakers' 107-97 triumph over the Mavericks.

After missing the Lakers' prior two contests with a lower-back bruise, Kuzma was a game-time decision entering Monday's tilt. Though he showed enough during pregame warmups to gain clearance, Kuzma might have wished he sat out for another night after suffering through his worst shooting performance of the season. On a more encouraging note, Kuzma played a full minutes load and wasn't reported to have experienced any setbacks during the contest, so fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable about his availability moving forward.