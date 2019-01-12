Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles in loss Friday
Kuzma finished with 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-95 loss to the Jazz.
Coming off a career-high 41 points Wednesday, Kuzma hit just 4-of-18 from the field, ending with 11 points. The Lakers were steamrolled in this one and owners simply have to let it slide and move on. Kuzma will get the night off before the Lakers host the Bulls in what should be a much more favorable matchup.
