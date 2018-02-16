Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles in loss
Kuzma tallied eight points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to the host Timberwolves.
Coming off a 23-point performance, Kuzma struggled mightily from the floor, only recording three field goals over 12 attempts. The rookie out of Utah has produced outings in which he scores well above the 25-point mark, but his season shooting percentage (45.0) indicates that he needs the majority of the offense to reach that point. Kuzma will look to improve upon his first half of the season when the Lakers return from the All-Star break on Feb. 23 against Dallas.
