Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot in preseason finale
Kuzma produced eight points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.
Kuzma got just one shot from the field to drop, but he was able to salvage his final stat line with a perfect performance from the charity stripe. The talented rookie had been riding high throughout the preseason, so Friday's results represented the first signs of him scuffling offensively at the NBA level. However, he remained active as both a ball distributor and rebounder, with the preseason-high five turnovers he committed the only other blemish on his night. With his dynamic all-around skill set, Kuzma appears set for a robust frontcourt role in the coming campaign, one that should afford him plenty of opportunity to contribute across the stat sheet for fantasy owners in all formats.
